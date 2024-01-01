rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042462
Kevin Zepper's 2017 artwork, entitled "Yellow Bicycle," on a brick wall of the Kassenburg Building in Fargo, North Dakota, the state's largest city, on its eastern border with Minnesota

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8042462

View CC0 License

