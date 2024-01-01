rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042753
Cotton field near Stantonville, Tennessee
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cotton field near Stantonville, Tennessee

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8042753

View CC0 License

Cotton field near Stantonville, Tennessee

More