rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042835
This is one of three adjacent homes in a low-income neighborhood of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

This is one of three adjacent homes in a low-income neighborhood of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that might be called "art houses" for their exuberant drawings

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8042835

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

This is one of three adjacent homes in a low-income neighborhood of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that might be called "art houses" for their exuberant drawings

More