rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042841
Fall decorations spruce up an old truck at the entrance to the Oak Haven Resort near the town of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fall decorations spruce up an old truck at the entrance to the Oak Haven Resort near the town of Walland, in the foothills of the Tennessee portion of the Great Smoky Mountains

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8042841

View CC0 License

Fall decorations spruce up an old truck at the entrance to the Oak Haven Resort near the town of Walland, in the foothills of the Tennessee portion of the Great Smoky Mountains

More