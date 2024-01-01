rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042892
The Capitol Ice Cream Parlor, part of the old Capitol Theatre that's now (as of 2021) a wedding…
The Capitol Ice Cream Parlor, part of the old Capitol Theatre that's now (as of 2021) a wedding venue, in Maryville, a small college town south of larger Knoxville in eastern Tennessee

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

8042892

