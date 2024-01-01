rawpixel
Sanctuary inside the rebuilt Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury, is a seventeenth-century…
Sanctuary inside the rebuilt Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury, is a seventeenth-century English church now located on the campus of Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

8042957

