https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043006
A 30-foot-tall example of a brightly colored Swedish Dala horse at the Scandinavian Heritage Park in…
A 30-foot-tall example of a brightly colored Swedish Dala horse at the Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot (pronounced MINE-ott), the principal city in north-central North Dakota

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

