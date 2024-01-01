https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043009Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text The connection between this creature and a golf attraction is unclear in Gatlinburg, a small city in southeast Tennessee known as the gateway to the adjacent Smoky Mountains National Park Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8043009View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1192 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3477 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5672 x 5634 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5672 x 5634 px | 300 dpi | 182.94 MBFree Download The connection between this creature and a golf attraction is unclear in Gatlinburg, a small city in southeast Tennessee known as the gateway to the adjacent Smoky Mountains National Park More