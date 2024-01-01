rawpixel
Neon sign touting the South Dakota Stockgrowers' Association (minus the malfunctioning "growers" portion), in Rapid City
Neon sign touting the South Dakota Stockgrowers' Association (minus the malfunctioning "growers" portion), in Rapid City

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

