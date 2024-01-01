rawpixel
A Coca-Cola sign on the side of the American Legion Hall in Lead, a onetime gold-mining boomtown in the Black Hills of South Dakota

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8043331

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

