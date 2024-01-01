rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043452
This Guten Tag, 1905-1955 ("good day" in German) mural on a wall of the old Eckhardt's Grocery Store salutes the city's German-American heritage in Hastings, a city in south-central Nebraska

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8043452

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

