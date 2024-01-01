rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043484
The imposing First Plymouth Congressional Church in Lincoln, the capital city of the midwest-U.S. state of Nebraska

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8043484

View CC0 License

