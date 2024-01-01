rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Entrance to Beyond the Lens, a "techno-tainment" attraction in Pigeon Forge, a onetime sedate farming community turned quirky entertainment mecca in eastern Tennessee

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8043492

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

