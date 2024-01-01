https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043628Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Items big and small, new and old (more old than new) are available at this collectibles store in Deadwood, South Dakota Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8043628View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 619 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1805 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8530 x 4400 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8530 x 4400 px | 300 dpi | 214.81 MBFree Download Items big and small, new and old (more old than new) are available at this collectibles store in Deadwood, South Dakota More