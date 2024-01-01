rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043631
Autumn splendor in the Tennessee portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most-visited national park in the United States

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8043631

View CC0 License

