rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043701
The Hero the Dog sculpture at the Nebraska Fire Fighters Museum in Kearney, a city in south-central…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Hero the Dog sculpture at the Nebraska Fire Fighters Museum in Kearney, a city in south-central Nebraska

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8043701

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The Hero the Dog sculpture at the Nebraska Fire Fighters Museum in Kearney, a city in south-central Nebraska

More