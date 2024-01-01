https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043792Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text The 35-ton steel former bank vault at the Kansas City Central Library, the main downtown library in Missouri's largest city Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8043792View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 13986 x 10489 px | 300 dpiTIFF 13986 x 10489 px | 300 dpi | 839.48 MBFree Download The 35-ton steel former bank vault at the Kansas City Central Library, the main downtown library in Missouri's largest city More