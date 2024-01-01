rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043792
The 35-ton steel former bank vault at the Kansas City Central Library, the main downtown library in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The 35-ton steel former bank vault at the Kansas City Central Library, the main downtown library in Missouri's largest city

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8043792

View CC0 License

The 35-ton steel former bank vault at the Kansas City Central Library, the main downtown library in Missouri's largest city

More