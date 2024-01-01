rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043826
A very, very old, long-abandoned motel whose colorful facade remains strikingly visible (if fading), in the tiny village (population just over 100) in southwest Nebraska

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8043826

View CC0 License

