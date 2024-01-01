https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8044002Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text The Earle Cabell building and U.S. Courthouse, built in 1971 shares a wall with the Art Deco-style Federal Building, previously known as the Santa Fe Building Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8044002View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1163 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3392 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4500 x 4643 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4500 x 4643 px | 300 dpi | 119.58 MBFree Download The Earle Cabell building and U.S. Courthouse, built in 1971 shares a wall with the Art Deco-style Federal Building, previously known as the Santa Fe Building More