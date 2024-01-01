rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8044002
The Earle Cabell building and U.S. Courthouse, built in 1971 shares a wall with the Art Deco-style Federal Building, previously known as the Santa Fe Building

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8044002

View CC0 License

