rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8044007
Parlor at San Francisco Plantation house, built in the 1850s on land now (as of 2021) on Marathon…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Parlor at San Francisco Plantation house, built in the 1850s on land now (as of 2021) on Marathon Oil Refinery grounds along the Mississippi River in John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8044007

View CC0 License

Parlor at San Francisco Plantation house, built in the 1850s on land now (as of 2021) on Marathon Oil Refinery grounds along the Mississippi River in John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana

More