https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8044024Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Vintage sign for the Lazy K Motel in Ogallala, a small city in southwest Nebraska that was once on the Oregon Trail and, later, the line of the Transcontinental Railroad Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8044024View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5621 x 8432 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5621 x 8432 px | 300 dpi | 271.26 MBFree Download Vintage sign for the Lazy K Motel in Ogallala, a small city in southwest Nebraska that was once on the Oregon Trail and, later, the line of the Transcontinental Railroad More