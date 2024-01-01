rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8044565
The ceremony room in the Federal Building and U.S. Post Office, located in a low-rise modern…
The ceremony room in the Federal Building and U.S. Post Office, located in a low-rise modern building in downtown Fargo, North Dakota

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8044565

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

