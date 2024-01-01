rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8044606
Murals on a long wall next to the North District police station in the Liberty City neighborhood of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Murals on a long wall next to the North District police station in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami, Florida

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8044606

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Murals on a long wall next to the North District police station in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami, Florida

More