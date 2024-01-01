rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8044684
A transportation-themed mural on a building across the street from the railroad depot in Las Cruces, the hub city of southern New Mexico, 27 miles from the border with far-western Texas

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8044684

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

