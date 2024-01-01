https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8044711Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Farmer Annie Glidden, detail from historical mural in DeKalb, Illinois, that recalls the area's agricultural roots Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8044711View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1019 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2972 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6001 x 5096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6001 x 5096 px | 300 dpi | 175.06 MBFree Download Farmer Annie Glidden, detail from historical mural in DeKalb, Illinois, that recalls the area's agricultural roots More