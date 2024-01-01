rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8046778
Although this 4.5-foot-tall figure was fashioned in Portugal in 1890, it depicts a Louisiana Houmas Indian chief
Although this 4.5-foot-tall figure was fashioned in Portugal in 1890, it depicts a Louisiana Houmas Indian chief

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
ID : 
8046778

CC0 License

