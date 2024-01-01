Old gas pumps, amusement-ride bumper cars, and the Big Boy restaurant advertising symbol keep unlikely company at Sparky's Burgers & BBQ (barbecue), a must-see roadside attraction in tiny Hatch, New Mexico, north of Las Cruces, that offers not only green-chili cheeseburgers, espresso, and other coffee drinks but also what one might call vintage, sometimes giant and funky, memorabilia assembled over 20 years by Sparky's owners, Josie Nunn and her husband, Teako
Original public domain image from Library of Congress