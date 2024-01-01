rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8048265
Old gas pumps, amusement-ride bumper cars, and the Big Boy restaurant advertising symbol keep…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Old gas pumps, amusement-ride bumper cars, and the Big Boy restaurant advertising symbol keep unlikely company at Sparky's Burgers & BBQ (barbecue), a must-see roadside attraction in tiny Hatch, New Mexico, north of Las Cruces, that offers not only green-chili cheeseburgers, espresso, and other coffee drinks but also what one might call vintage, sometimes giant and funky, memorabilia assembled over 20 years by Sparky's owners, Josie Nunn and her husband, Teako

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8048265

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Old gas pumps, amusement-ride bumper cars, and the Big Boy restaurant advertising symbol keep unlikely company at Sparky's Burgers & BBQ (barbecue), a must-see roadside attraction in tiny Hatch, New Mexico, north of Las Cruces, that offers not only green-chili cheeseburgers, espresso, and other coffee drinks but also what one might call vintage, sometimes giant and funky, memorabilia assembled over 20 years by Sparky's owners, Josie Nunn and her husband, Teako

More