The Wheel, a 400-foot-high (or 40-story), neon-lit Ferris wheel at dusk in ICON Park, a 20-acre, walkable entertainment destination in the Orlando, Florida's travel district

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8048849

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The Wheel, a 400-foot-high (or 40-story), neon-lit Ferris wheel at dusk in ICON Park, a 20-acre, walkable entertainment destination in the Orlando, Florida's travel district

