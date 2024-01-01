rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8048893
Imposing eagle statues outside the Illinois National Guard Armory in Sycamore, Illinois …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Imposing eagle statues outside the Illinois National Guard Armory in Sycamore, Illinois

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8048893

View CC0 License

Imposing eagle statues outside the Illinois National Guard Armory in Sycamore, Illinois

More