rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8049085
Soybean-processing plant in Worthington, a small Minnesota city near the Iowa border …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Soybean-processing plant in Worthington, a small Minnesota city near the Iowa border

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8049085

View CC0 License

Soybean-processing plant in Worthington, a small Minnesota city near the Iowa border

More