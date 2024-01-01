rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8049119
A large Marathon Oil refinery, on the Big Sandy River in the town of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A large Marathon Oil refinery, on the Big Sandy River in the town of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was built in 1916

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8049119

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A large Marathon Oil refinery, on the Big Sandy River in the town of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was built in 1916

More