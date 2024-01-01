rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8049246
The canopy, or "allée" in French, of 28 live-oak trees that gives Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The canopy, or "allée" in French, of 28 live-oak trees that gives Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie, Louisiana, its name

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8049246

View CC0 License

The canopy, or "allée" in French, of 28 live-oak trees that gives Oak Alley Plantation in Vacherie, Louisiana, its name

More