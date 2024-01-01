rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8050012
A giant, REALLY giant, baseball bat outside the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Louisville, Kentucky's largest city, along the winding Ohio River

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8050012

View CC0 License

