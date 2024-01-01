rawpixel
A rescue-helicopter display, part of the Bataan Memorial Park in Albuquerque, the largest city in the southwest U.S. state of New Mexico

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8050313

