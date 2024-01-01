https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8052437Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Building as art in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Florida, which Wikipedia calls "one of the city's most happening districts" Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8052437View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 680 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1983 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 14772 x 8368 px | 300 dpiTIFF 14772 x 8368 px | 300 dpi | 707.37 MBFree Download Building as art in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Florida, which Wikipedia calls "one of the city's most happening districts" More