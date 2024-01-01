https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8052699Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Part of a long panel of paintings outside the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens in Jacksonville, Florida, a regional cultural and business center in the state's northeast corner Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8052699View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1079 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3146 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8539 x 7675 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8539 x 7675 px | 300 dpi | 375.08 MBFree Download Part of a long panel of paintings outside the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens in Jacksonville, Florida, a regional cultural and business center in the state's northeast corner More