https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8054368Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Nicole Beck's 2015 sculpture, "Spintronic," which stands on the bridge over the Fox River in Batavia, Illinois Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8054368View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5793 x 8690 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5793 x 8690 px | 300 dpi | 288.11 MBFree Download Nicole Beck's 2015 sculpture, "Spintronic," which stands on the bridge over the Fox River in Batavia, Illinois More