Nicole Beck's 2015 sculpture, "Spintronic," which stands on the bridge over the Fox River in…
Nicole Beck's 2015 sculpture, "Spintronic," which stands on the bridge over the Fox River in…
Nicole Beck's 2015 sculpture, "Spintronic," which stands on the bridge over the Fox River in Batavia, Illinois

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
ID : 
8054368

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

