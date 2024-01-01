rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8054377
One of the GVO, standing for "good vibes only" murals created by local artists and Florida State University students in Tallahassee, the capital city of Florida

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8054377

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

