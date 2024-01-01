rawpixel
The Court motel, along the historic U.S. Route 66 as it winds through Carthage, a city in…
The Court motel, along the historic U.S. Route 66 as it winds through Carthage, a city in southwestern Missouri, opened in 1939 as the Boots Court Motel

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

