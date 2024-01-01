https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8057412Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A civic mural in Wood River, a small town just west of Grand Island, Nebraska Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8057412View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 374 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1091 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8114 x 2529 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8114 x 2529 px | 300 dpi | 117.45 MBFree Download A civic mural in Wood River, a small town just west of Grand Island, Nebraska More