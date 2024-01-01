rawpixel
The A-M Russell Excavating in Garden City, a small city in southwestern Kansas, sponsored the installation of this piece of roadside art that's fittingly named "Metallic Scrap"

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8057815

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

