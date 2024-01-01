rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8059079
The historic Kress Building in Wichita, which, although having only about 385,000 residents, is the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The historic Kress Building in Wichita, which, although having only about 385,000 residents, is the largest city in the Midwest-U.S. city of Kansas

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8059079

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The historic Kress Building in Wichita, which, although having only about 385,000 residents, is the largest city in the Midwest-U.S. city of Kansas

More