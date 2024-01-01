rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061232
Dining room inside the main house at Goodwood Museum & Gardens, an "Old Florida" house museum and…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dining room inside the main house at Goodwood Museum & Gardens, an "Old Florida" house museum and lavish garden in Tallahassee, Florida's capital city

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8061232

View CC0 License

Dining room inside the main house at Goodwood Museum & Gardens, an "Old Florida" house museum and lavish garden in Tallahassee, Florida's capital city

More