https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061633Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text View of the Heider School of Business and its courtyard on the campus of Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska's largest city Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8061633View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5328 x 7992 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5328 x 7992 px | 300 dpi | 243.71 MBFree Download View of the Heider School of Business and its courtyard on the campus of Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska's largest city More