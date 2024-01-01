rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062605
An elegant parlor of the Riley County Historical Museum's Wolf House historical museum in Manhattan…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

An elegant parlor of the Riley County Historical Museum's Wolf House historical museum in Manhattan, Kansas

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8062605

View CC0 License

An elegant parlor of the Riley County Historical Museum's Wolf House historical museum in Manhattan, Kansas

More