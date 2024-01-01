https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8062884Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A vintage Dr. Pepper advertising sign in the Kansas capital city of Topeka Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8062884View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8454 x 5636 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8454 x 5636 px | 300 dpi | 272.66 MBFree Download A vintage Dr. Pepper advertising sign in the Kansas capital city of Topeka More