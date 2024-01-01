https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8063067Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text A vintage sign for the Happy Host Inn in Grand Forks, the principal city in northeast North Dakota and the home of the University of North Dakota Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8063067View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5792 x 8688 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5792 x 8688 px | 300 dpi | 287.97 MBFree Download A vintage sign for the Happy Host Inn in Grand Forks, the principal city in northeast North Dakota and the home of the University of North Dakota More