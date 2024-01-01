rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8063067
A vintage sign for the Happy Host Inn in Grand Forks, the principal city in northeast North Dakota…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A vintage sign for the Happy Host Inn in Grand Forks, the principal city in northeast North Dakota and the home of the University of North Dakota

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8063067

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A vintage sign for the Happy Host Inn in Grand Forks, the principal city in northeast North Dakota and the home of the University of North Dakota

More