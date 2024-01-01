rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8063124
Tracy Meehleib poses next to Black Lives Matter signs on Juneteenth 2020 on Black Lives Matter Plaza…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tracy Meehleib poses next to Black Lives Matter signs on Juneteenth 2020 on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8063124

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Tracy Meehleib poses next to Black Lives Matter signs on Juneteenth 2020 on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C.

More