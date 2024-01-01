rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8063324
The old Tom-Tom Coffee Shop, part of the 1929 Pawnee Hotel (originally the Yancy Hotel) in North Platte, a key city in southwest Nebraska

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8063324

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

