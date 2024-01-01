rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8063785
The general-store portion of a nostalgic roadside attraction, the Classical Gas Museum, in the Rocky Mountain foothills of northern New Mexico, near the town of Dixon

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8063785

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

